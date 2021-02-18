Akshay Kumar wishes Sajid Nadiadwala on birthday, thanks him for 'literally paying his bills'

Bollywood megastar Akshay Kumar on Thursday penned down a quirky wish for his friend and film producer Sajid Nadiadwala on the occasion of his 55th birthday.

The 'Mission Mangal' star took to Twitter and shared a throwback picture with the birthday boy from the sets of 'Housefull 4'. The picture sees a bald Akshay dressed in a traditional ensemble posing alongside Nadiadwala.

Sharing that the producer 'literally pays his bills,' the 'Namaste London' star extended birthday wishes while calling him an 'even better friend'.

Akshay tweeted, "Happy birthday to the man who literally pays my bills, the best producer one could ask for and an even better friend, #SajidNadiadwala. Wishing you abundance of health, wealth and happiness."