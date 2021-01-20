Akshay Kumar was rejected by a girl after he failed to do THIS

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna completed twenty years of marital bliss on Sunday. But did you know, the actor was rejected by his first date for failing to kiss?
In a throwback interview on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, Akshay revealed that he was a very shy lad initially. So much, that he never even kept his hand around the girl’s shoulder he was dating.
The actor elaborated that his date wanted him to hold her hand or kiss her but since he never did, she broke up with him.
Decades later, Akshay is married to his Mrs Funny Bones and is a doting dad to two wonderful kids.
On the occasion of their wedding anniversary, Akshay posted a picture along with Twinkle on Instagram. In the image, Akshay is seen sporting a white shirt while Twinkle is hugging the "Kesari" star from the back dressed in a stunning royal blue ensemble.
The actor captioned the image: "The surest I've ever been of a partnership...twenty years of togetherness and you still make my heart flutter and sometimes even drive me up the wall but then again I wouldn't have it any other way coz a smile is never far when you are near...Happy anniversary Tina."
Twinkle dropped a red heart emoji in Akshay's comment section.
She also shared the same picture on Instagram and shared that Akshay is the beauty and the brawn in their marriage.
She wrote: "You are the beauty and the brawn in this partnership and I can't even say I am the brain, because you are smarter than me. We don't need each other to be complete (that's just a cliche from soppy ballads) but we want to have the other one around always and that is perhaps the only way it is meant to be. Happy Anniversary Mr K."
Akshay and Twinkle tied the knot in January 2001. The couple have two children -- a son named Aarav and a daughter named Nitara.
On the work front, Akshay has just wrapped up shooting the Delhi and Agra schedule of his upcoming film “Atrangi Re”.
Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film which narrates a cross-cultural love story also stars Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and Nimrat Kaur.
Akshay has also finished shooting for his upcoming spy thriller Bell Bottom, and is working on the period drama, “Prithviraj”.
The actor's next release is Rohit Shetty's “Sooryavanshi”. He plays a cop battling terrorism in the film co-starring Katrina Kaif.
His other projects include "BellBottom", “Bachchan Pandey”, “Ram Setu”, and “Rakshabandhan”.