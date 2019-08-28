Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan starrer 'Mission Mangal' declared TAX FREE in Maharashtra

Mission Mangal is one of the most special films for the entire star cast and the crew because along with showing the efforts that went behind making the first Mission Orbiter Mars successful, it also talks about various social issues and stigmas. Starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, and Sharman Joshi, Mission Mangal is one of the finest movies we have seen this year and is still going strong at the box office after two weeks of its release.

While the country couldn’t be more proud of the success that our space scientists achieved in Mission Orbiter Mars, the government has decided to do their bit to make sure everyone watches the film. Mission Mangal has been declared tax free in the state of Maharashtra and the fans are ecstatic! Now, the fans can enjoy the film without having to dig a hole in their pockets!

Mission Mangal is directed by Jagan Shakti and the film has already made Rs. 168 crores at the box office!