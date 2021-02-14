Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan and others pay tributes to Pulwama terror attack martyrs

Several Bollywood actors, including Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan and Rajkummar Rao on Sunday paid tributes to the martyrs of the Pulwama terror attack and said the country will forever remain indebted to the bravehearts.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed in the terrorist attack carried out by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad in Pulwama on February 14, 2019 Kumar took to Twitter and shared a picture of the martyrs.

"Remembering our bravehearts of #PulwamaAttack, we will always remain indebted for your supreme sacrifice," the 53-year-old actor tweeted.