Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor's 'Bell Bottom' to be shot in Scotland; here's how they will travel amid COVID-19

'Bell Bottom's lead star Akshay Kumar and the producers have taken the decision to start shooting the film amid COVID-19 pandemic. The upcoming espionage thriller stars Vaani Kapoor opposite Akshay and apparently it will be filmed in Scotland.

According to a report, the film's cast and crew will soon fly out to Scotland in private jets for the shoot. It will reportedly be shot in a start-to-end schedule. 'Bell Bottom' will be the first Bollywood film to commence shooting in an international destination, after the coronavirus induced lockdown.

Akshay Kumar had recently announced that the shooting for the upcoming action-thriller 'Bell Bottom,' will begin in August.

The 52-year-old star shared the news on Twitter and wrote, "Looking forward to doing what we do best! Time we get back to work! #Bellbottom to go on floors next month."

Along with the tweet, he also shared a poster featuring himself, Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Jacky Bhagnani, Lara Dutta with director Ranjit Tewari.