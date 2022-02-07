Akshay Kumar upset with Kapil Sharma? Actor will reportedly not promote 'Bachchan Pandey' on his show

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is reportedly upset with actor-comedian Kapil Sharma, and will not promote his upcoming film 'Bachchan Pandey' on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Akshay is upset over a clip from Kapil's show, which he had requested to be cut, but it was allegedly leaked on the internet.

For the unawares, Kapil had asked him about an interview he did with a ‘famous personality’ where Akshay asked him how he liked eating mangoes.

In the now-viral video, Kapil is seen taking a jibe at Akshay for his interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wherein the superstar was seen posing the kind of questions that received mixed response from the people, with most of them finding them silly and unnecessary. One such question that made the actor a laughing stock was regarding mangoes. The actor asked the PM as to how he prefers to eat mangoes.

The video begins with Akshay trying to pull Kapil's leg asking why the comedian always asks silly questions saying they have come from audiences or Archana Puran Singh, the other key member of the show. However, Kapil hits backs at the superstar actor reminding his own interview and the nature of questions he asked PM Modi.

The report further states that Akshay had requested the channel to not air that question. The channel agreed, but the said scene was leaked on the internet soon after.

Also, Akshay has reportedly sought a clarification before he appears on the show again.

However, the shoot of the episode featuring the cast of 'Bachchan Pandey', directed by Farhad Samji and co starring Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez, has been postponed for now.

The film is all set to hit the big screens on March 18, 2022.

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 01:50 PM IST