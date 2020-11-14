Akshay Kumar treats fans on Diwali by announcing upcoming film ‘Ram Setu’

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is back with his signature style of showbiz by signing multiple films back to back.

Days after release of his horror-comedy “Laxmii”, the actor announced his upcoming film “Ram Setu” on the occasion of Diwali.

Sharing the first look, he wrote, “This Deepawali, let us endeavour to keep alive the ideals of Ram in the consciousness of all Bharatiyas by building a bridge(setu) that will connect generations to come.”

“Taking this mammoth task ahead, here is our humble attempt - #RamSetu. Wishing you & yours a very Happy Deepawali," he added.