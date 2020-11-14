Akshay Kumar treats fans on Diwali by announcing upcoming film ‘Ram Setu’

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is back with his signature style of showbiz by signing multiple films back to back.
Days after release of his horror-comedy “Laxmii”, the actor announced his upcoming film “Ram Setu” on the occasion of Diwali.
Sharing the first look, he wrote, “This Deepawali, let us endeavour to keep alive the ideals of Ram in the consciousness of all Bharatiyas by building a bridge(setu) that will connect generations to come.”
“Taking this mammoth task ahead, here is our humble attempt - #RamSetu. Wishing you & yours a very Happy Deepawali," he added.
The film is being helmed by filmmaker Abhishek Sharma, who has previously directed films like "Tere Bin Laden" (2010), "Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran" (2018), and the recent "Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari".
Last week it was reported that Kumar has come onboard for Mudassar Aziz’s upcoming film. The celluloid will reportedly be a whacky comedy drama.
A source told Mumbai Mirror, Akshay is “trying to consciously strike a balance between real-life subjects, action thrillers, love stories with a difference, and laughter riots."
“He has almost 10 films in his kitty and there’s talk of a show towards the end of 2021 too," the source added.
Meanwhile, Akshay and Kriti Sanon will start shooting for their upcoming film, “Bachchan Pandey”, in January next year. In the film, Akshay's look will be high on prosthetics.
After wrapping up “Bell Bottom” in Scotland earlier this year, Akshay at the moment is working on his upcoming period drama, “Prithviraj”.
The film will mark debut of former Miss World Manushi Chillar. It also features Sonu Sood and Sanjay Dutt.
He will also wrap up Aanand L Rai's love story, “Atrangi Re”.
Not to mention, Akshay Kumar's cop drama "Sooryavanshi" has also been pushed for a 2021 release. Directed by Rohit Shetty the film also stars Katrina Kaif.