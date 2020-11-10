Akshay Kumar to star in Mudassar Aziz’s upcoming comedy drama: Report

After having a dry run in 2020, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is all set to woo the audience with his jam-packed kitty for 2021.

According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, the 53-year-old has come onboard for Mudassar Aziz’s upcoming film. The celluloid will reportedly be a whacky comedy drama.

Aziz is best known for flicks like “Happy Bhag Jayegi” and the “Pati Patni Aur Who” remake.

A source told the tabloid, Akshay is “trying to consciously strike a balance between real-life subjects, action thrillers, love stories with a difference, and laughter riots."

“He has almost 10 films in his kitty and there’s talk of a show towards the end of 2021 too," the source added.

Meanwhile, Akshay and Kriti Sanon will start shooting for their upcoming film, “Bachchan Pandey”, in January next year. In the film, Akshay's look will be high on prosthetics.

After wrapping up “Bell Bottom” in Scotland earlier this year, Akshay at the moment is working on his upcoming period drama, “Prithviraj”. He will also wrap up Aanand L Rai's love story, “Atrangi Re”.

Not to mention, Akshay Kumar's cop drama "Sooryavanshi" has also been pushed for a 2021 release. Directed by Rohit Shetty the film also stars Katrina Kaif.

Akshay was last seen in “Laxmmi”. The film is a horror comedy that also features Kiara Advani, and is remake of the 2011 Tamil hit, "Muni 2: Kanchana".

Earlier titled “Laxmmi Bomb”, the name of the film had to be changed on the suggestion of the censor board after a section of social media users felt the title insulted the Hindu Goddess Lakshmi.