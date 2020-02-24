Akshay Kumar to reunite with Ekta Kapoor for an action comedy

Akshay Kumar is on a roll. After giving four hits in 2019 with Kesari, Mission Mangal, Housefull 4 and Good Newwz, he has two releases in 2020 starting with Sooryavanshi and followed with Laxmmi Bomb. While he has signed multiple projects, he is reuniting with producer Ekta Kapoor for an action-comedy.

Akshay Kumar zeroed in on the project around 10 days ago. Ekta and Akshay will be reuniting post Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobara. The actor is working out the logistics of the film as the makers finalize the script.

The action-comedy will be helmed by a debutante director and expected to be made on a lavish scale. The plan is to take the film on the floor by the end of the year and it will be a start-to-finish schedule.