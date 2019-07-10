Bollywood

Updated on IST

Akshay Kumar to join hands with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for 'Rowdy Rathore 2'

By BollywoodHungama

Together they had created box office dhamaka when in 2012 when Akshay Kumar teamed up for the first time as producer.

Akshay Kumar to join hands with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for 'Rowdy Rathore 2'

Recent Stories

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in