Akshay Kumar to drop reprised version of 'Kesari' song 'Teri Mitti' as tribute to frontline COVID-19 responders

People across the world are finding their own ways to thank doctors and medical practitioners for their tireless efforts in the fight against coronavirus.

Actor Akshay Kumar on Thursday announced the launch of a reprised version of the song 'Teri Mitti', as an act to pay tribute to the 'real heroes'. The 52-year-old star took to Twitter to announce the date and time of the song launch - Friday at 12:30 PM.

With a background score of the original track from the movie 'Kesari', the actor shared a video with illustrations of doctors.