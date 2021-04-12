Akshay Kumar tests negative for COVID-19, wife Twinkle Khanna says 'good to have him back'

Akshay Kumar, who was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, has recovered.

The 'Good Newzz' actor's wife, author Twinkle Khanna took to her Instagram to share the news with fans and wrote, 'all iz well'.

Khanna took to the photo-sharing app on Monday to share a caricature of herself and Akshay and wrote, "Safe and sound and good to have him back around. #allizwell."