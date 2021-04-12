Akshay Kumar tests negative for COVID-19, wife Twinkle Khanna says 'good to have him back'

Akshay Kumar, who was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, has recovered.
The 'Good Newzz' actor's wife, author Twinkle Khanna took to her Instagram to share the news with fans and wrote, 'all iz well'.
Khanna took to the photo-sharing app on Monday to share a caricature of herself and Akshay and wrote, "Safe and sound and good to have him back around. #allizwell."
The 53-year-old actor tested positive for the virus five days after starting the shoot of his action adventure drama 'Ram Setu'.
As many 45 crew members working on the film had tested positive for COVID-19.
A day after testing positive, Akshay was admitted to a city hospital as a precautionary measure.
In a statement posted on his official Twitter page, he had said he is "doing fine" and hopes to be back home soon.
"Thank you everyone for all your warm wishes and prayers, they seem to be working. I am doing fine, but as a precautionary measure under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home soon. Take care," Kumar said.
On the work front, Kumar is awaiting the release of Rohit Shetty's cop drama 'Sooryavanshi'. However, the makers have pushed its release yet again and will not release on April 30 due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra.
He also has Aanand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re', Farhad Samji-directed 'Bachchan Pandey', Ranjit Tiwari's 'Bell Bottom' and Yash Raj Films project 'Prithviraj' in the pipeline.
