Akshay Kumar shares 'visual representation' of married life with Twinkle Khanna

Bollywood's wittiest Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are celebrating 19 years of their marriage today, and the 'Good Newwz' actor has shared a visual representation of their married life.

Speaking of their 19 years of marital bliss, Akshay and Twinkle tied the knot in January, 2001. The two are proud parents of Aarav and Nitara. While people usually share a loved up post for their better half, Akshay Kumar, was at his funny best this morning and decided to share a hilarious picture to wish wife Twinkle.

In the picture, the actor can be seen in his '2.0's character 'Pakshirajan'. The duo's expressions in the picture is bone-tickling. Akshay is trying to bite Twinkle and she can be seen looking petrified.

Akshay wrote, "Visual representation of what married life looks like...some days you wanna cuddle and some days look like...as you can see. All said and done, I wouldn’t have it any other way, Happy Anniversary Tina...with love from Pakshirajan (sic)."