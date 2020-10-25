Akshay Kumar shares teaser of FAU-G on Dussehra 2020, says 'what better day to celebrate our fearless, united guards'

On Sunday, as the nation celebrated the auspicious occasion of Dussehra or Vijay Dashmi, actor Akshay Kumar took to his social media to launch the teaser of 'FAU-G', a multiplayer action game.
FAU-G stands for 'Fearless and United: Guards'. Developed under the mentorship of Akshay Kumar, it was announced days after the government banned popular mobile game PUBG.
Sharing the official teaser on Dussehra eve, the 'Good Newz' actor wrote: "Today we celebrate the victory of good over evil, and what better day to celebrate our Fearless and United Guards, our FAU-G!
On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, presenting the #FAUG teaser."
Check it out here:
nCore Games will launch the game at the end of October in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for supporting homegrown apps and Aatmanirbhar Bharat
"The game is based on real scenarios encountered by the Indian Security Forces to deal with both domestic and foreign threats. Players will be able to, in teams of 5, collaborate and unite to fight the forces of evil," statement said.
It was announced in the wake of the Indian government banning 118 apps, including the immensely popular PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile, Baidu and several VPNs that allowed access to TikTok that was earlier banned.
The action came after the fresh Chinese incursion attempts in Indian territory at Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh.
