Akshay Kumar shares teaser of FAU-G on Dussehra 2020, says 'what better day to celebrate our fearless, united guards'

On Sunday, as the nation celebrated the auspicious occasion of Dussehra or Vijay Dashmi, actor Akshay Kumar took to his social media to launch the teaser of 'FAU-G', a multiplayer action game.

FAU-G stands for 'Fearless and United: Guards'. Developed under the mentorship of Akshay Kumar, it was announced days after the government banned popular mobile game PUBG.

Sharing the official teaser on Dussehra eve, the 'Good Newz' actor wrote: "Today we celebrate the victory of good over evil, and what better day to celebrate our Fearless and United Guards, our FAU-G!

On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, presenting the #FAUG teaser."

Check it out here: