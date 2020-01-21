Akshay Kumar shares a glimpse of his mom Aruna's birthday celebration

Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter handle on Tuesday to share a glimpse of his mother Aruna Bhatia's birthday celebration.

Akki posted a video sharing that his mother pursued exactly what one should to hold on to happiness. He wrote, "Do more of what you love doing and that's exactly what the birthday girl did. Spent the past week in Singapore taking mom to her favourite place in the whole world: the casino."

In the 9 seconds' short clip, Akshay can be seen taking his mother on a wheelchair through the sidewalk. He pauses, points out at the board where the casino's direction is indicated, smiles and then resumes walking.

Fans and followers have showered their love, respect for the special day through their comments, while some went on to joke about the actor's possible well-fortune post visiting the casino.