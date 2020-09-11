Akshay Kumar says he drinks cow urine: When Twinkle Khanna mocked Sadhguru over similar claims

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has revealed that he drinks cow urine every day for ayurvedic reasons.
The actor, who is currently shooting in Scotland for his upcoming film "Bell Bottom" with Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta Bhupathi, joined British adventurer and host Bear Grylls for an Instagram Live, to talk about going on a jungle adventure with him.
When Huma asked Akshay how he convinced himself to drink elephant poop tea on the show, Akshay said: "I wasn't worried. I was too excited to be worried. I have cow urine because of ayurvedic reasons every day, so that was okay."
While the action superstar was heavily trolled on social media for his indulgences, here’s a look at his wife Twinkle Khanna’s tweet from the past that mocked cow urine.
In 2019, Twinkle took a dig at spiritual leader Sadhguru who congratulated Indian Athlete Hima Das for winning 5 gold medals in just three weeks. He tweeted, "Hima Das, a Golden shower for India. Congratulations and Blessings.-Sg @HimaDas8 #HimaDas."
The Mrs Funnybones author quote-tweet the same and added, "And here I thought we were all only into Gomutra :) #HimaDasIsTheGoldStandard".
However, after receiving backlash for the same, Twinkle deleted her tweet.
While Akshay cited “ayurvedic” reasons, cow urine has been a popular concoction consumed in India as a means to keep several diseases at bay including the novel coronavirus.
Despite all the claims, there is no scientific evidence when it comes to the benefits of drinking cow urine.
Venkatraman Radhakrishnan, Associate Professor Medical and Paediatric Oncology, told News18, "cow urine does not prevent or cure cancers. There is no scientific evidence available to prove this. My fellow oncologists and I are yet to see a patient who exclusively consumed cow urine to be cured of cancer."
Not to mention, when government agencies called for research proposals on "cowpathy" – a treatment using cow urine, 500 Indian scientists wrote an open letter asking to withdraw the same.
Akshay went on a wild adventure across Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka with popular British adventurer and host Grylls to shoot an episode of "Into the Wild with Bear Grylls", which will premiere on Discovery+ on September 11.
Akshay also confessed that doing an episode with Grylls was a "highlight for him".
During the conversation, Grylls also shared that he did not know Akshay personally, and after meeting him, he realised that he was a "fun guy with no ego". He also appreciated Akshay for his fitness, saying: "Out of all the guests we have had over the years, he is definitely Tier-1."
