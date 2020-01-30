Akshay Kumar – Sara Ali Khan to clash with Deepika Padukone – Siddhant Chaturvedi on Valentine’s Day 2021

Over the years, Valentine’s Day has become a national holiday of sorts, especially for the film industry. The collections on this day go on a high, especially if the film has something that appeals the youth. In the recent past, films like Gully Boy and Gunday released on February 14 in 2014 and 2019 respectively and both the films saw excellent collections. This year will see the release of Love Aaj Kal, starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, and it also expected to fetch a flying start, one of the reasons being Valentine’s Day.

Today, it came to light that Sara Ali Khan will arrive in cinemas on Valentine’s Day 2021 as well. The film in question is Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Directed by Aanand L Rai, this film was announced today and its first look poster was also released. Needless to say, the star cast and Anand L Rai directing the film has already enhanced the hype for Atrangi Re.