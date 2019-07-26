Akshay Kumar salutes to 'Bharat Ke Veer' on 'Kargil Vijay Diwas'

New Delhi: Actor Akshay Kumar, who himself has played a soldier onscreen, is saluting the jawans with a 'heartwarming video' he came across on social media.

From 'Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Sathiyo' to 'Holiday: A Soldier is Never Off Duty', the actor has paid his tribute to the army numerous times but this video of the jawans crooning 'Teri Mitti' from his film 'Kesari', is sure to melt your hearts! Sharing the clip on Instagram, Akshay wrote, "Came across this heart-warming video which made my day. When your small tribute reaches the people it's meant for...what more can you ask for? A million salutes to our #BharatKeVeer." He ended his post with a hashtag- #BharatKeVeer, a trust formed by the Ministry of Home Affairs, of which he is among the seven trustees.