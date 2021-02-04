Akshay Kumar, Saina Nehwal brutally trolled for copy-pasting tweets on farmers' protest

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar and Badminton ace Saina Nehwal on Thursday have come under the scanner for posting identical tweets about the ongoing farmers protest. Even as they are being slammed for the copy-paste job, #SpinelessCelebs trended on Twitter.

From Ekta Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ajay Devgn to Sachin Tendulkar, global personalities took to Twitter on Wednesday to urge people not to fall for false propaganda against India. But it was Akshay and Saina's posts that have created a buzz as these were word for word similar.

"Farmers constitute an extremely important part of our country. And the efforts being undertaken to resolve their issues are evident. Let's support an amicable resolution, rather than paying attention to anyone creating differences.#IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda," read the tweets posted on the accounts of Akshay and Saina.