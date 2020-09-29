Akshay Kumar, Richa Chadha, Farhan Akhtar, and other B-town celebs demand justice for Hathras gang-rape victim

The woman was gang-raped on September 14 following which she was admitted to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital in Aligarh. She was referred to the Delhi hospital on Monday after her condition showed no signs of improvement.

The accused had also tried to strangulate her to death as she resisted their attempt and, in the process, she had also ended up biting her tongue and suffering a severe cut on it.

A spokesman of the Aligarh hospital had said that the woman's legs were completely paralysed and arms partially paralysed.

The four accused who have already been arrested will now also face charges under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC, according to the Hathras SP.

On September 14, the woman had gone to the fields with her mother and had gone missing soon after. She was later found brutally injured, with her tongue having a serious cut as she bit it while the accused attempted to strangulate her, the SP had said while giving details of the incident.

The Hathras SP said initially they came to know that Sandip, 20, had tried to kill her following which he was arrested the same day.

Later in her statement to the magistrate, the woman had said that besides Sandip, Ramu, Lavkush and Ravi had raped her and when she resisted their attempts, they tried to strangulate her, leading to the cut in the tongue.

The next day the woman was admitted to J N Medical College hospital in Aligarh where she was put on a ventilator, the Hathras SP had said.

With PTI inputs