Akshay Kumar, Richa Chadha, Farhan Akhtar, and other B-town celebs demand justice for Hathras gang-rape victim

A 19-year-old Dalit woman from Uttar Pradesh's Hathras died at Safdarjung hospital in Delhi on Tuesday morning, days after she was raped by four men. The family of the woman said she died around 3 am, Hathras SP Vikrant Vir said.
Condemning the horrifying act, several Bollywood celebs took to social media and demanded justice for the victim.
Akshay Kumar wrote, “Angry & Frustrated! Such brutality in #Hathras gangrape. When will this stop? Our laws & their enforcement must be so strict that the mere thought of punishment makes rapists shudder with fear! Hang the culprits. Raise ur voice to safeguard daughters & sisters-it’s the least we can do.”
Richa Chadha added, “Everyone deserves to live with dignity. Punish the perpetrators.”
Here are some more reactions on the microblogging site.
The woman was gang-raped on September 14 following which she was admitted to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital in Aligarh. She was referred to the Delhi hospital on Monday after her condition showed no signs of improvement.
The accused had also tried to strangulate her to death as she resisted their attempt and, in the process, she had also ended up biting her tongue and suffering a severe cut on it.
A spokesman of the Aligarh hospital had said that the woman's legs were completely paralysed and arms partially paralysed.
The four accused who have already been arrested will now also face charges under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC, according to the Hathras SP.
On September 14, the woman had gone to the fields with her mother and had gone missing soon after. She was later found brutally injured, with her tongue having a serious cut as she bit it while the accused attempted to strangulate her, the SP had said while giving details of the incident.
The Hathras SP said initially they came to know that Sandip, 20, had tried to kill her following which he was arrested the same day.
Later in her statement to the magistrate, the woman had said that besides Sandip, Ramu, Lavkush and Ravi had raped her and when she resisted their attempts, they tried to strangulate her, leading to the cut in the tongue.
The next day the woman was admitted to J N Medical College hospital in Aligarh where she was put on a ventilator, the Hathras SP had said.
With PTI inputs
