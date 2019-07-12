Akshay Kumar reveals he hasn't read a single book written by wife Twinkle Khanna?

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are pretty much the couple to look up to. Their social media banters have all our hearts and have managed to make us fall for them a lot more, if that is even possible.

Akshay Kumar has a very packed schedule and being the punctual guy that he is, he manages to get a lot of things done in a day’s time. However, his recent Instagram post has left us shook! Akshay Kumar has been a constant cheer leader for wife Twinkle Khanna and has supported her through everything she does and vice versa, except for the time that Twinkle got mad at him for setting himself of fire at the promotional event for The End.

Akshay recently congratulated his wife for selling over 100,000 copies of her last published book, Pyjamas Are Forgiving. He posted a picture with the famous writer, Jeffrey Archer who was also celebrating the 40th anniversary of his book, Kane and Abel. He captioned the picture as, “Last evening the wife was celebrating hitting the big 100,000 copies sold of her last book, Pyjamas Are Forgiving and Mr. Jeffrey Archer was celebrating the 40th anniversary of Kane and Abel. And me? Well, I was just hanging around as I have not read his books or hers ????”

Take a look at it.