Akshay Kumar remembers 'smiling young' 'Kesari' co-actor Sandeep Nahar

Superstar Akshay Kumar on Tuesday paid homage to Sandeep Nahar, his co-actor from the 2019 hit "Kesari", remembering him as a "smiling" and "passionate" young man.

Nahar, who was in his 30s, killed himself on Monday by hanging in the bedroom of his flat in suburban Goregaon here, as per preliminary probe by police, an official said.

Kumar said the news of Nahar's demise has left him heartbroken.

"Heartbreaking to know about #SandeepNahar's passing away. A smiling young man passionate for food as I remember him from 'Kesari'. Life's unpredictable. Please seek help if ever feeling low. Peace for his soul," the actor posted on Twitter.