Akshay Kumar rectifies error after crediting Ajay Devgn for Manoj Muntashir's poem 'Sipahi'

Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn will be seen together in Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi'. The second spin-off of Singham is slated for release in the near future, featuring Akshay Kumar in the lead, with both Devgn and Raveer Singh reprising their respective characters Singham and Simmba in a climactic sequence.

In 'Sooryavanshi' Akshay will be seen portraying the role of a DSP, who unites with Devgn's 'Singham' and Singh's 'Simmba' to fight crime. Along with that, Katrina will be playing the role of Akshay's love interest in the film.

The cop drama's release had been a topic of speculation for a year now. It was originally slated to release on March 24 last year but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to the shutting down of cinema halls.

Apart from 'Sooryavanshi', Ajay will also be seen in 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness', 'MayDay', 'Maidan', 'Thank God', 'Roar of RRR' and 'Bhuj: The Pride of India'.

Meanwhile, Akshay is currently shooting for Anand L Rai's film ' Raksha Bandhan'.