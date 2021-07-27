Akshay Kumar rectifies error after crediting Ajay Devgn for Manoj Muntashir's poem 'Sipahi'

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar rectified his error after mistakenly crediting Ajay Devgn for a poem written by popular lyricist Manoj Muntashir.
To mark Kargil Diwas, Ajay recited Muntashir's 'Sipahi'. The video left Akshay 'emotional' and the actor tweeted: "I’m not very expressive when it comes to emotions in real life. But this got me in tears. @ajaydevgn, I didn’t know you have a brilliant poet in you. Kis Kis baat pe dil jeetoge yaar."
Ajay thanked Akshay for his sweet words and wrote, "Thank you Akki @akshaykumar for the nicest words on my ‘poetic’ side. The praise feels good especially when it comes from a friend & esteemed colleague. I also need to thank @manojmuntashir for the poetry —Sipahi"
After realising the goof up, Akshay tweeted: "Just got to know that the words of the very moving poem are by the amazingly talented @manojmuntashir. Narrated by @ajaydevgn."
Meanwhile, Manoj Muntashit thanked Akshay for their past collaborations.
"Whatever little talent I have will always remain grateful to you @akshaykumar sir, for letting me write for you time and again. I am glad #Sipahi is narrated so well by @ajaydevgn sir and is touching millions of hearts already. More power to our soldiers," he wrote.
Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn will be seen together in Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi'. The second spin-off of Singham is slated for release in the near future, featuring Akshay Kumar in the lead, with both Devgn and Raveer Singh reprising their respective characters Singham and Simmba in a climactic sequence.
In 'Sooryavanshi' Akshay will be seen portraying the role of a DSP, who unites with Devgn's 'Singham' and Singh's 'Simmba' to fight crime. Along with that, Katrina will be playing the role of Akshay's love interest in the film.
The cop drama's release had been a topic of speculation for a year now. It was originally slated to release on March 24 last year but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to the shutting down of cinema halls.
Apart from 'Sooryavanshi', Ajay will also be seen in 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness', 'MayDay', 'Maidan', 'Thank God', 'Roar of RRR' and 'Bhuj: The Pride of India'.
Meanwhile, Akshay is currently shooting for Anand L Rai's film ' Raksha Bandhan'.
