Akshay Kumar reacts after inspector points out mistake in 'Sooryavanshi' BTS pic featuring Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn

'Sooryavanshi' BTS picture shared by Akshay Kumar has left social media users pondering whether the cops have been rightfully portrayed in the movie.

On Saturday, Akshay had taken to his social media handles to inform fans that Rohit Shetty's directorial cop drama will be releasing on Diwali this year. Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn have cameos in the film. The release confirmation came shortly after the Maharashtra government announced that theatres will be opened in the state in October.

While announcing the release date, Akshay also shared a picture from the sets of 'Sooryavanshi'. In the image, Akshay, Ranveer, and Ajay can be seen chit-chatting with filmmaker Rohit Shetty. The stars are in the police uniform.

However, the post did not go down well with a few netizens when Spl DGP RK Vij found a loophole in the particular image.

"Inspector sahab baithe hai (tan kar) aur SP Sahab khade, aise nahi hota hai janab," the inspector tweeted.

Another social media user commented, "These people do not have any idea about protocols." Responding to DGP's tweet, Akshay clarified that it was just a BTS picture and everyone associated with the film has the highest regard for police forces.

"Janab ye toh behind the scenes photo hai. Hum kalakar logo ke lie jaise hi camera on hua, ekdum protocol wapas. Regards forever to our great police forces. Hope you like the film when you watch it," he wrote.

After Akshay's clarification, DGP stated that his comments were in a 'lighter vein'.

"Thank you for your response and respect you showed for the forces @akshaykumar. My comment was also in a lighter vein," DGP replied.

Speaking of 'Sooryavanshi', the film also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role. It was originally scheduled to release on March 24, 2020, but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Published on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 02:05 PM IST