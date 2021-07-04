Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan's next to go on floors in 2022; director says 'it's an out-and-out comedy film'

Filmmaker Priyadarshan has revealed that he will start shooting for his comedy film, starring Akshay Kumar, next year.

The actor-filmmaker duo has worked on several acclaimed comedies in the 2000s, from the blockbuster "Hera Pheri" series, "Garam Masala" to "Bhool Bhulaiyaa".

Priyadarshan said he was supposed to begin the film with Kumar this year but the project got pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We were supposed to start shooting for it this year, but it got delayed. It's an out-and-out comedy film and we are now looking to start shooting early next year," the director told PTI.

On Saturday, the filmmaker posted a picture with Kumar from the sets of the actor's latest, "Raksha Bandhan".

The 64-year-old director said he met Kumar to discuss their upcoming project.