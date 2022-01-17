Akshay Kumar pens sweet note for Twinkle Khanna as they celebrate 21st wedding anniversary: 'Feels like I'm just getting to know her'

Bollywood couple Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have penned lovely and hearfelt notes to mark their 21st wedding anniversary.

After Twinkle's hilarious anniversary post earlier in the day, Akshay wrote something super sweet for his wife.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor shared a beautiful photo of him with Twinkle.

Along with it, he wrote, "Twenty-one years since we've been married and yet it feels like I'm just getting to know her. Thank you for making each day feel like the first. Happy Anniversary Tina. #21YearsOfAdventure."

Take a look at his post here:

The 'Mrs Funnybones' author dropped a heart emoticon in the comments section. "Happy anniversary," actor Bipasha Basu commented.

For the unversed, Akshay and Twinkle are currently vacationing in Rajasthan.

The couple tied the knot in January 2001 and have two children -- a son named Aarav and a daughter named Nitara.

Meanwhile on work front, Akshay Kumar has several back-to-back releases such as 'Prithviraj', 'Bachchan Pandey', 'Raksha Bandhan', 'Ram Setu' and 'OMG 2: Oh My God! 2'.

Akshay also announced upcoming film 'Selfiee' alongside Emraan Hashmi. The film will be backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and helmed by 'Jugg Jugg Jeeyo' director Raj Mehta.

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 08:33 PM IST