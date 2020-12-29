Akshay Kumar pens adorable birthday wish for wife Twinkle Khanna

Mumbai: By sharing a picture from an exotic location, megastar Akshay Kumar on Tuesday penned an adorable birthday wish for wife Twinkle Khanna.

The 'Tashan' star hopped on to Instagram and shared a photograph in which the 'Mela' star and Kumar are seen enjoying a cycle ride, amid lush green flora.

In the picture, Akshay and Twinkle are seen casually dressed, and the snap seems to be captured amid a morning cycling session.

The 'Blue' star penned down an adorable wish for his beloved wife and noted, "Here's to another year of questionable life decisions. But I'm so glad I get to make all of them with you. (red heart emoticon) Happy birthday Tina."