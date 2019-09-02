Akshay Kumar overwhelmed by a fan walking 900 km in 18 days to meet him

Akshay Kumar has a massive fan following and the fans always shower love on him in every way possible. But, he was surprised and overwhelmed by a fan who walked 900 km from Dwarka to Mumbai just in 18 days to meet him on a Sunday.
Sharing a video of the fan, Akshay Kumar wrote, “Parbat from Dwarka..Met Parbat today, he walked over 900 kms all the way from Dwarka and planned it in a way to reach Mumbai in 18 days to catch me here on a Sunday. If our youth use this kind of planning and determination to achieve their goals, then there’s no stopping us! #SundayMotivation.”
He also shared a photo with the fan and captioned it, “It’s always great to meet you all and I’m grateful for all the love you give me but a request to please not do these things…focus your time, energy and resources in bettering your life, that’ll make me the happiest…Wishing Parbat all the very best.”
On the work front, Akshay Kumar will be next starring in Housefull 4 followed by Good News, Sooryavanshi and Laxmmi Bomb.
