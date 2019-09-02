Akshay Kumar overwhelmed by a fan walking 900 km in 18 days to meet him

Akshay Kumar has a massive fan following and the fans always shower love on him in every way possible. But, he was surprised and overwhelmed by a fan who walked 900 km from Dwarka to Mumbai just in 18 days to meet him on a Sunday.

Sharing a video of the fan, Akshay Kumar wrote, “Parbat from Dwarka..Met Parbat today, he walked over 900 kms all the way from Dwarka and planned it in a way to reach Mumbai in 18 days to catch me here on a Sunday. If our youth use this kind of planning and determination to achieve their goals, then there’s no stopping us! #SundayMotivation.”