Akshay Kumar offers financial aid to Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy amid coronavirus lockdown

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has been in the forefront, providing aid to several charities and relief funds during the coronavirus crisis. After donating Rs 25 crores to the PM CARES fund and Rs 3 crore to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Akshay has now offered help to the owner of Mumbai's Gaiety-Galaxy cinema.

According to a report by Mid-day, Akshay Kumar has offered aid to Manoj Desai, the owner of Gaiety Galaxy cinema, so he can pay his staff amid the coronavirus lockdown. The media outlet had earlier published a story that revealed that Desai had to take a loan from the bank to provide salaries to the theater staff. After reading about the same, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar reached out to him and offered financial assistance. "Three days ago, I got a call from Akshayji. He offered to provide financial assistance if the scenario continues. It was kind of him to offer help," he revealed.

In the interview, the owner of the cinema hall also opened up about the huge losses they have incurred amid the COVID-19 lockdown. He said, "We should find a way to sustain ourselves. We have managed to collect enough funds to pay the salaries for this month, but the theatre shutdown will have long-term ramifications. Our focus is to ensure we don’t trim staff or resort to pay cuts."