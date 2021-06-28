Akshay Kumar, Nupur Sanon unveil new poster of 'Filhaal 2 Mohabbat' ahead of teaser release

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who will be teaming up with Kriti Sanon's younger sister Nupur Sanon once again for B Praak's song 'Filhaal 2-Mohabbat', on Monday, unveiled yet another glimpse from his upcoming music video.

The 'Mission Mangal' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared another romantic poster of the song along with the caption, "Some stories stay with you forever... #Filhaal2Mohabbat teaser releasing on 30th June."

In the new poster, Akshay and Nupur could be seen lost in love in each other's embrace. The intense romantic shot gave a glimpse of what's coming in 'Filhaal 2- Mohabbat'.

The lyrics and composition of the new song will be by Jaani and Punjabi singer-actor Ammy Virk will also be a part of this music video.