Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar's 'Prithviraj' to release on June 10; first look of Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood out

The makers of Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar-starrer 'Prithviraj' announced the release date of the film on Thursday.

The much-awaited period drama is all set to hit the big screens on June 10 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and in IMAX.

Akshay also took to his official social media handles to announce the film's release date and to unveil the first look posters of co-stars Manushi, Sonu Sood and Sanjay Dutt.

"महान सम्राट की पुण्य स्मृति, रुपहले पर्दे पर 10 जून से! The grand Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan’s historic journey is coming to the big screen on 10th June in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu," he captioned his post.

While Sanjay Dutt will essay the role of Kaka Kanha, Sonu Sood will play Chand Vardai.

The makers of the film, based on the life of the mighty Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, had postponed the release date due to rising COVID-19 cases. The film was supposed to release on January 21, 2022.

According to an earlier report by The Free Press Journal, YRF did not put out the trailer by the end of December, putting a question mark on the release date.

In the film, superstar Akshay Kumar is essaying the role of a legendary warrior who fought valiantly against the merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor. Former Miss World and actor Manushi is playing the role of his beloved Sanyogita. The film marks her Bollywood debut.

Back in November 2021, Akshay unveiled the teaser of the film, saluting the daredevilry of the braveheart.

The teaser gave a glimpse of the grand epic battles fought by Prithviraj Chauhan, and the grit and courage he displayed.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film is directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who has previously directed the award-winning film 'Pinjar' and the television epic 'Chanakya' - based on the life of the most influential political strategist of India.

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 02:34 PM IST