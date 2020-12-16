Akshay Kumar makes fun of Twinkle Khanna's sartorial choice, latter's 'cold shoulder' pun leaves internet in splits

Bollywood Akshay Kumar's wife, actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna on Wednesday took to Twitter to share an adorable picture of herself with her husband.

In the picture, Kumar was seen making fun of his wife's sartorial choice by pulling his t-shirt down to make it look like Khanna's off-the-shoulder top.

Sharing the pictures, the 'Mrs Funny Bones' author wrote, "Making fun of each other as we go along. Dude, after this you are really going to get a cold shoulder in more ways than one:) #YouMakeMyHeartHumAHappySongSometimes"