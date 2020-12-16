Akshay Kumar makes fun of Twinkle Khanna's sartorial choice, latter's 'cold shoulder' pun leaves internet in splits

Bollywood Akshay Kumar's wife, actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna on Wednesday took to Twitter to share an adorable picture of herself with her husband.
In the picture, Kumar was seen making fun of his wife's sartorial choice by pulling his t-shirt down to make it look like Khanna's off-the-shoulder top.
Sharing the pictures, the 'Mrs Funny Bones' author wrote, "Making fun of each other as we go along. Dude, after this you are really going to get a cold shoulder in more ways than one:) #YouMakeMyHeartHumAHappySongSometimes"
The picture is purportedly from the Scotland schedule of Akshay Kumar's upcoming spy thriller, 'Bell Bottom'.
Akshay and his co-stars shot for the first international schedule of the upcoming film in Glasgow, Scotland, amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Bollywood superstar was accompanied by wife Twinkle Khanna and children, Aarav and Nitara.
Inspired by true events, the film is set in the 1980s, and the story is about one of India's forgotten heroes. Director Ranjit M. Tewari will helm the project.
The 'Laxmii' actor will also be seen in 'Bachchan Pandey' with Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi.
Akshay Kumar's 'Ram Setu' will reportedly go on the floors in 2021.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)