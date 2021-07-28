Akshay Kumar lays foundation stone of school named after his father in J&K village

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, who met the Border Security Force (BSF) last month in Kashmir and made a contribution of Rs 1 crore for rebuilding a school, laid the foundation stone virtually on Tuesday. The block has been named after the actor's father Hari Om Bhatia.
The official Twitter handle for Border Security Force (BSF) shared pictures from the virtual ceremony on Tuesday.
BSF tweeted, "DG BSF Sh Rakesh Asthana along with Sh @akshaykumar Padma Shri laid foundation stone of Hari Om Bhatia Education Block at Govt Middle School Niru, Kashmir in presence of Smt Anu Asthana, President BWWA & Sh Surendra Panwar, SDG Western Command BSF through weblink today."
The 'Sooryavanshi' actor met the BSF on June 17. He had shared several pictures from the 'memorable day' on social media.
"Spent a memorable day with the @bsf_india bravehearts guarding the borders today. Coming here is always a humbling experience… meeting the real heroes My heart is filled with nothing but respect," Kumar had tweeted.
Recently, Kumar donated Rs 50 lakh, under Sanskar Bharti campaign 'Peer Parai Jaane Re', to help the artists whose livelihood got affected due to coronavirus pandemic.
Last year, Akshay even contributed Rs 25 crores to PM Cares Fund, and earlier this year, Akshay and his wife Twinkle had donated over 100 oxygen concentrators to people.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay is currently shooting for Anand L Rai's film ' Raksha Bandhan'.
Kumar will alsobe seen sharing screen space with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush in Aanand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re'.
Tthe actor also has movies like 'Prithviraj', 'Bell Bottom', 'Ram Setu' and 'Bachchan Pandey' in the pipeline.
He's awaiting the release of his cop drama 'Sooryavanshi', a part of Rohit Shetty's "cop universe" films 'Singham' and 'Simmba'.
