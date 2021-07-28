Akshay Kumar lays foundation stone of school named after his father in J&K village

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, who met the Border Security Force (BSF) last month in Kashmir and made a contribution of Rs 1 crore for rebuilding a school, laid the foundation stone virtually on Tuesday. The block has been named after the actor's father Hari Om Bhatia.

The official Twitter handle for Border Security Force (BSF) shared pictures from the virtual ceremony on Tuesday.

BSF tweeted, "DG BSF Sh Rakesh Asthana along with Sh @akshaykumar Padma Shri laid foundation stone of Hari Om Bhatia Education Block at Govt Middle School Niru, Kashmir in presence of Smt Anu Asthana, President BWWA & Sh Surendra Panwar, SDG Western Command BSF through weblink today."