Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon's 'Bachchan Pandey' gets a new release date, film to hit theatres on THIS date in March 2022

The makers of Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Kriti Sanon's 'Bachchan Pandey' officially announced the new release date of the much-awaited film.

New posters of the film was also shared by the makers on Tuesday.

Akshay also took to his official social media handles to share the new release date and the posters with his fans.

"Action ✔️Comedy ✔️Romance ✔️Drama ✔️L-O-A-D-I-N-G this Holi! #SajidNadiadwala’s #BachchanPandey in cinemas on 18th March, 2022," he captioned his post.

The film was earlier scheduled to arrive in theatres on March 4, 2022.

Farhad Samji, best known for 'Housefull 4', is directing the movie. The cast also features actors Kriti, Jacqueline, Arshad Warsi, Abhimanyu Singh and Pankaj Tripathi.

It is rumoured that the film is a remake of the South movie 'Jigarthanda' which starred Bobby Simha, Siddharth, and Laxmi Menon.

The shooting for the film is almost done. Some patchwork for the film is being now covered by the movie’s leads.

As per reports, it was said that the sets of 'Bachchan Pandey' caught fire during the shoot for the patchwork a few days back. The great news is that no one was harmed during this mishap and the fire was brought under control.

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 03:41 PM IST