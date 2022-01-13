Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif's 'Sooryavanshi' to re-release in Gujarat theatres on the occasion of Makar Sankranti

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's latest film 'Sooryavanshi' is set to re-release on Friday theatrically in Gujarat on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti.

On the occasion of the festival in Gujarat, the film will re-release across 30 non-national multiplexes.

Exhibitors are confident that the film will provide the much-needed boost in footfalls at a time when there are no new releases and bring back the audiences to cinemas.

Sooryavanshi created box office history by collecting Rs 42 crore in Gujarat alone, despite film being available on OTT.

The exhibitors are confident the film can create further demand among moviegoers who missed out the big-screen outing besides bringing back repeat audiences who can enjoy the blockbuster entertainer once again on the big screen.

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 09:08 PM IST