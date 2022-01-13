e-Paper Get App

India reports 2,47,417 new COVID-19 cases, 27% higher than yesterday; Omicron tally rises to 5,488
Updated on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 09:08 PM IST

Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif's 'Sooryavanshi' to re-release in Gujarat theatres on the occasion of Makar Sankranti

On the occasion of the festival in Gujarat, the film will re-release across 30 non-national multiplexes
FPJ Web Desk
Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's latest film 'Sooryavanshi' is set to re-release on Friday theatrically in Gujarat on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti.

On the occasion of the festival in Gujarat, the film will re-release across 30 non-national multiplexes.

Exhibitors are confident that the film will provide the much-needed boost in footfalls at a time when there are no new releases and bring back the audiences to cinemas.

Sooryavanshi created box office history by collecting Rs 42 crore in Gujarat alone, despite film being available on OTT.

The exhibitors are confident the film can create further demand among moviegoers who missed out the big-screen outing besides bringing back repeat audiences who can enjoy the blockbuster entertainer once again on the big screen.

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 09:08 PM IST
