Akshay Kumar hosts special screening of 'Mission Mangal' for school students

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar hosted a special screening of his latest release 'Mission Mangal' at a school in Mumbai.

The actor addressed the students before the screening, answered their queries and even advised them to follow their dreams, aspirations and work hard for whatever they wish to be in life.

An overwhelmed student of Ira Global School, Ria who is also a science buff shared that the film intrigued her right from the time she watched the trailer.

"I am very interested in Science and when I saw the trailer I couldn't resist watching the film. The trailer was itself very interesting," she said.