Akshay Kumar helps 'Mission Mangal' director Jagan Shakti's family pay medical expenses

'Mission Mangal's director Jagan Shakti was diagnosed with a blood clot in his brain and was admitted to a Mumbai hospital, on January 25. According to new reports, the leading actor of the space drama, Akshay Kumar has taken care of the hospital bills.
Akshay's 'Mission Mangal', also starred Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, HG Dattatreya, and Sharman Joshi. The movie, based on a true story of India's mission to Mars did exceptionally well at the box office and minted over Rs 200 Crore.
Jagan Shakti, the director who made his debut with 'Mission Mangal', fell unconscious while he was with his friends. He was immediately rushed to the hospital and his family members soon arrived too. While his condition remained serious, he was under strict medical supervision.
Akshay Kumar who has been making headlines for the announcements of his upcoming films - 'Bell Bottom' and 'Laxxmi Bomb', came ahead to help Shakti's family. The actor who is basking in the success of 11 back-to-back hits, decided to take care of the medical expenses.
DNA quoted a source saying, "Akshay is very attached to every director he has worked with, and doesn’t step back from helping them in any way, apart from the various social causes he is associated with. He was taken aback when he heard this news, and made sure his team immediately reached out to Jagan’s family to take care of all the medical expenses."
The reports also suggest that Jagan has been doing well after the surgery.
On work front, Akshay has a busy line up in 2020. He will be seen in Sooryavanshi with Katrina Kaif, which will release on March 27. Furthermore, he will be seen in Laxmmi Bomb, Bachchan Pandey and Bell Bottom.
Inputs from Bollywood Hungama.
