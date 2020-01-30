Akshay Kumar helps 'Mission Mangal' director Jagan Shakti's family pay medical expenses

'Mission Mangal's director Jagan Shakti was diagnosed with a blood clot in his brain and was admitted to a Mumbai hospital, on January 25. According to new reports, the leading actor of the space drama, Akshay Kumar has taken care of the hospital bills.

Akshay's 'Mission Mangal', also starred Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, HG Dattatreya, and Sharman Joshi. The movie, based on a true story of India's mission to Mars did exceptionally well at the box office and minted over Rs 200 Crore.

Jagan Shakti, the director who made his debut with 'Mission Mangal', fell unconscious while he was with his friends. He was immediately rushed to the hospital and his family members soon arrived too. While his condition remained serious, he was under strict medical supervision.