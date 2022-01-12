Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi team up for upcoming film 'Selfiee', Karan Johar to produce

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi will be collaborating for film titled ‘Selfiee’ backed by Dharma honcho Karan Johar.

Akshay took to Twitter and posted a picture with Emraan and captioned it as, “Found myself the perfect #Selfiee partner! Hey @karanjohar, have we slayed this selfie game or what? @therealemraan”

Meanwhile Emraan shared the same picture and wrote, “Joining the #Selfiee club with @akshaykumar!”

“No two others can slay it like you both - @akshaykumar & @emraanhashmi! Stay tuned, something big is coming up!!", wrote Karan.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Akshay, who was recently seen in the film 'Atrangi Re', has upcoming projects including 'Raksha Bandhan', 'Bachchan Pandey', 'Ram Setu', 'Prithviraj' and 'OMG 2'.

Emraan was last seen in 'Dybbuk' which premiered on Prime Video on October 29. In addition to Emraan and Nikita, the film also stars Manav Kaul and Anil George in pivotal roles. Written and directed by Jay K, the film is the official remake of 2017 Malayalam blockbuster 'Ezra'.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 12:43 PM IST