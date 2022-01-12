e-Paper Get App

Bollywood

Updated on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 12:43 PM IST

Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi team up for upcoming film 'Selfiee', Karan Johar to produce

FPJ Web Desk
Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi will be collaborating for film titled ‘Selfiee’ backed by Dharma honcho Karan Johar.

Akshay took to Twitter and posted a picture with Emraan and captioned it as, “Found myself the perfect #Selfiee partner! Hey @karanjohar, have we slayed this selfie game or what? @therealemraan”

Meanwhile Emraan shared the same picture and wrote, “Joining the #Selfiee club with @akshaykumar!”

“No two others can slay it like you both - @akshaykumar & @emraanhashmi! Stay tuned, something big is coming up!!", wrote Karan.

Akshay, who was recently seen in the film 'Atrangi Re', has upcoming projects including 'Raksha Bandhan', 'Bachchan Pandey', 'Ram Setu', 'Prithviraj' and 'OMG 2'.

Emraan was last seen in 'Dybbuk' which premiered on Prime Video on October 29. In addition to Emraan and Nikita, the film also stars Manav Kaul and Anil George in pivotal roles. Written and directed by Jay K, the film is the official remake of 2017 Malayalam blockbuster 'Ezra'.

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 12:43 PM IST
