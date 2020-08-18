Akshay Kumar donates Rs 1 crore towards Assam flood relief; Sarbananda Sonowal thanks actor for showing 'sympathy, support'

Chief Minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal has thanked Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar for contributing Rs 1 crore towards the Assam flood relief.

Sonowal took to Twitter on Wednesday to praise Akshay for showing "sympathy and support" during the period of crisis.

"Thank you @akshaykumar ji for your kind contribution of ?1 crore towards Assam flood relief. You have always shown sympathy and support during periods of crisis. As a true friend of Assam, may God shower all blessings to you to carry your glory in the global arena," Sonowal tweeted on Wednesday.