Akshay Kumar donates Rs 1 crore to Gautam Gambhir Foundation

The Gautam Gambhir Foundation has got a donation of Rs 1 crore from Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar.
Former cricketer and politician Gautam Gambhir on Saturday took to Twitter to thank the 'Laxmmi' actor for his contribution and tweeted: "Every held in this gloom comes as a ray of hope. Thanks a lot @akshaykumar for committing Rs 1 crore to #GGF for food, meds, and oxygen for the needy! God bless".
Responding to the tweet, Akshay wrote, "These are really tough times, @GautamGambhir. Glad I could help. Wish we all get out of this crisis soon. Stay Safe."
BJP MP and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Sunday said that his foundation would distribute anti-viral drug Fabiflu and oxygen cylinders to COVID-19 patients across the national capital.
"Delhi is my home and I will keep serving the people till my last breath. With many requests for beds, oxygen and medicines, we are helping as many as we can. These are really tough times and every help in this gloom comes as a ray of hope," the MP was quoted as saying in a statement from his office.
Delhi is seeing a surge in COVID-19 infections that has pushed its medical infrastructure to the limits.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar is awaiting the release of his much-awaited cop drama 'Sooryavanshi'. It has been pushed yet again and will not release on April 30 due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra.
He also has Aanand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re', Farhad Samji-directed 'Bachchan Pandey', Ranjit Tiwari's 'Bell Bottom' and Yash Raj Films project 'Prithviraj' in the pipeline.
(With inputs from PTI)
