Akshay Kumar donates Rs 1 crore to Gautam Gambhir Foundation

BJP MP and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Sunday said that his foundation would distribute anti-viral drug Fabiflu and oxygen cylinders to COVID-19 patients across the national capital.

"Delhi is my home and I will keep serving the people till my last breath. With many requests for beds, oxygen and medicines, we are helping as many as we can. These are really tough times and every help in this gloom comes as a ray of hope," the MP was quoted as saying in a statement from his office.

Delhi is seeing a surge in COVID-19 infections that has pushed its medical infrastructure to the limits.