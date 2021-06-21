Akshay Kumar dismisses report of starring in Sajid Nadiadwala's film with Suniel Shetty's son Ahan

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has yet again proved that he is the master of giving the most savage replies when it comes to exposing fake news about him.
On Monday, the actor took to his official Twitter account and did the most obvious thing possible after coming across the news - he set the record straight.
A news report had stated that Bollywood producer-director Sajid Nadiadwala has pulled off an exciting casting coup as he is all set to bring Akshay Kumar and Ahan Shetty together for an upcoming project.
However, Akshay, referred to the report as fake and tweeted, "10/10 on FAKE news scale! How about I start my own fake news busting business?"
Have a look at his tweet here:
Soon after his reply, Akshay's fans chimed into the comments section and appreciated the actor for calling out the fake story.
A few days back, a media outlet reported that Vashu Bhagnani, the producer of the upcoming movie 'Bell Bottom', had requested Akshay to reduce his fees by Rs 30 crores for the film and the actor had agreed for the same. However, denying the rumours and slamming the self-woven story, Akshay had re-tweeted the report and wrote, "What waking up to FAKE Scoops feels like."
Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay started filming director Aanand L Rai's upcoming feature film 'Raksha Bandhan' and dedicated the movie to his sister, Alka Hiranandani.
'Raksha Bandhan', also starring Bhumi Pednekar, is billed as a special tale which celebrates relationships in the most beautiful way.
Akshay took to Twitter and posted a picture with Rai from the film's set on Monday.
Apart from 'Bell Bottom' and 'Raksha Bandhan', Akshay has a flurry of projects in his kitty including 'Atrangi Re', 'Bachchan Pandey', 'Sooryavanshi', 'Prithviraj' and 'Mission Lion'.