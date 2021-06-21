Akshay Kumar dismisses report of starring in Sajid Nadiadwala's film with Suniel Shetty's son Ahan

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has yet again proved that he is the master of giving the most savage replies when it comes to exposing fake news about him.

On Monday, the actor took to his official Twitter account and did the most obvious thing possible after coming across the news - he set the record straight.

A news report had stated that Bollywood producer-director Sajid Nadiadwala has pulled off an exciting casting coup as he is all set to bring Akshay Kumar and Ahan Shetty together for an upcoming project.

However, Akshay, referred to the report as fake and tweeted, "10/10 on FAKE news scale! How about I start my own fake news busting business?"

Have a look at his tweet here: