Akshay Kumar denies booking charter flight for sister, warns of legal action

Akshay Kumar has denied reports claiming that he has recently booked a charter flight for his sister and her two kids. The Bollywood superstar called the news "fake from start to end" saying his sister has only one child and she never travelled anywhere amid the lockdown. He has also warned that he is thinking about taking legal action against those publishing fake news about him.

Akshay Kumar tweeted on Sunday evening: "This news about me booking a charter flight for my sister and her two kids is FAKE from start to end. She has not travelled anywhere since the lockdown and she has only one child! Contemplating legal action, enough of putting up with false, concocted reports!"