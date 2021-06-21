Akshay Kumar begins 'Raksha Bandhan' shoot, dedicates film to sister Alka

Superstar Akshay Kumar on Monday started filming director Aanand L Rai's upcoming feature film "Raksha Bandhan" and dedicated the movie to his sister, Alka Hiranandani.

"Raksha Bandhan", also starring Bhumi Pednekar, is billed as a special tale which celebrates "relationships in the most beautiful way".

Kumar took to Twitter and posted a picture with Rai from the film's set. It is the actor-filmmaker's second collaboration after their upcoming drama "Atrangi Re".

"Growing up my sister, Alka was my first friend. It was the most effortless friendship. @aanandlrai's #RakshaBandhan is a dedication to her and a celebration of that special bond. Day one of shoot today, need your love and best wishes (sic)," the 53-year-old actor wrote.