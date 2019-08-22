Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Anushka Sharma more voice concern and Pray for Amazon

The Amazon forest fire has taken the world by shock as it is spreading through the region in the past three weeks without grabbing any attention. Bollywood actors are now voicing their concern hoping it will bring more coverage and some solution to the forest fire.
Actor Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram story to talk about the devastating effects of the fire on the environment and wrote how the Amazon forests are the lungs of this already suffering planet.
Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, on the other hand, took to his Twitter and Instagram to share his worries about the fire’s impact on the forest and the world environment.
Even Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Twitter and shared a video by ‘The Independent’ that shows the Amazon fire and shared some details. He wrote "The Lungs of our planet Earth have been burning for weeks! #PrayforAmazonia"
According to reports, the rainforest is burning at an unprecedented rate this year with more fires hitting than any other year. This year almost 73,000 fires were detected by Brazil's space research centre INPE between January and August. Netizens have started praying for the people of Amazon and #SaveTheAmazon is currently trending on social media.
Some of the other actors who shared their concern and expresses their shock were Disha Patani who reposted Leonardo DiCaprio's post on Instagram which is a picture of the fire from an air view. Akshay Kumar, Dia Mirza and more tweeted on social media. Take a look:
