Akshay Kumar averts clash with himself at BO; changes release date for 'Bell Bottom'

Akshay Kumar on Monday revealed the new release date for his much-anticipated action-thriller flick 'Bell Bottom' as of April 2, 2021.

The 52-year-old actor hopped on to Instagram and announced the release date of the movie along with a hilarious caption that reads, "I know there are enough memes out there about me clashing with myself one day but 22nd January 2021 is not that day #BellBottom will now release on 2nd April 2021!".