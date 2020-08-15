Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Tapsee Pannu: Bollywood celebs extend wishes on Independence Day 2020

As India marks its 74th Independence Day, Bollywood celebs took to social media and extended wishes to fans and followers.
Akshay Kumar wrote on Twitter, "We all know these people, we all have these people in our lives. On this #IndependenceDay, lets come together for them, lets come #Together4India. जिससे जितनी हो सके उतनी मदद कीजिये... बस नज़रअंदाज़ मत कीजिये, share the way YOU care. Jai Hind"
Taapsee Pannu wrote, "“दुआ करो कि सलामत रहे हिम्मत मेरी यह एक चिराग सौ आंधियों पे भारी है...”- राहत इन्दोरी Happy Independence Day India."
"The true warriors in the fight against CoviD .. salute .. and on this auspicious Day of our Independence wishes for peace prosperity," wrote Amitabh Bachchan.
Veteran actor Dharmendra Deol wrote, "Watan ki aazadi ke lie..........mar mitne walon ki yaad mein....Watan ki hifaazat mein......mar mitne walon ki yaad mein.......15 august INDEPENDENCE DAY..... ek jashn hai ......jashn ye mubaarak ho."
Here are some more wishes by celebs.
This year, Independence Day celebrations are held in a different manner due to COVID-19 pandemic.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)