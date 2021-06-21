Akshay Kumar, Ahan Shetty to team up for Sajid Nadiadwala's upcoming project

Bollywood producer-director Sajid Nadiadwala has pulled off an exciting casting coup as he is all set to bring Akshay Kumar and Ahan Shetty together for an upcoming project.

However, the details of the project have been kept under wraps.

While both the actors respectively have 'Bachchan Pandey' starring Akshay and 'Tadap' starring Ahan on the cards with Nadiadwala, now the two coming together is definitely a piece of news that has gotten us all excited.

The development of the project is underway and more details regarding it are soon to be divulged.

A source close to the production shared, "The entire team is rooting for this action power-pack of actors which has Akshay and Ahan together for the first time. Only Sajid sir could make it possible and we are all truly excited for the energy the two would bring to the screens. The project is yet to be announced and is at the planning stage. We will have more details come out soon."