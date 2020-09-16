Akali Dal leader files complaint against Karan Johar, Deepika Padukone and others seen 'drugged' in viral video

Former Delhi MLA, Manjinder Singh Sirsa has filed a complaint with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) against film stars, who were allegedly seen in a drugged state in a viral video from Karan Johar's party. He has urged the NCB Chief Rakesh Asthana to thoroughly investigate this matter which can open pandora's box in the already ongoing investigation about death of Sushant Singh Rajput.
Sirsa took to Twitter on Tuesday and wrote, "I met Sh. Rakesh Asthana, Chief of NCB at BSF headquarter, Delhi regarding submission of complaint about investigation and action against film producer Karan Johar and others for organising a drug party at his residence in Mumbai. That party video must be investigated into!".
Talking to the media after submitting his complaint, Sirsa said that he had filed a complaint about this video with Mumbai police 10 months ago on August 1, 2019 but it failed to even initiate an investigation. He said that he had sent his complaint then through speed post and even had sent several reminders about it besides posting it on his official twitter handle.
He said that if the Mumbai Police had investigated this matter timely, then we might not have lost Sushant Singh Rajput. He also said that it is shocking to see that an elected Legislator had submitted a written complaint to Mumbai Police but it even failed to talk about it, which signals how efforts were made to scuttle this matter.
He said that we have submitted details to NCB Chief who has assured action as per law.
For the unversed, the old video is from Karan Johar’s party, which was held in October 2019 and attended by Vicky Kaushal, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Zoya Akhtar, Ayan Mukerji, Mira Rajput, and Shakun Batra among others.
The video invited rumours across social media that the stars were high on drugs. However, the filmmaker had rubbished them.
Meanwhile, filmmaker Karan Johar, who has been keeping a low profile over the last few months, was seen at the airport with his family on Tuesday evening. The Johars have reportedly flown to Goa for a gateway.
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who also attended the party, is also in Goa. She is currently shooting for Shakun Batra's yet-untitled film where she shares screen space with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.
