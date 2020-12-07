AK vs AK: Why did Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap get into an ugly Twitter fight?

Mumbai: Anurag Kashyap took a jibe at Anil Kapoor and asked him where his Oscar is. The Bollywood actor was seen giving a befitting reply to the filmmaker on social media.

Anurag and Anil engaged in a war-of-words on Twitter. It started when Anil congratulated actress Shefali Shah and the team of Delhi Crime for their best drama series win at the 48th International Emmy Awards.

"I've said it once and I'll say it again because they absolutely deserve it! Congratulations to the #DelhiCrime team! Nice to finally see more of our people get international recognition. @ShefaliShah_#WelcomeToHollywood," he wrote.