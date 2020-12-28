AK vs AK review: Anil Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap's brilliant performance keeps you hooked

The night takes you through various places and emotions as Kapoor desperately and helplessly attempts to track down his kidnapped daughter. In the course of the night you get to experience the high life of the celebrity as one gets a peek into the luxurious home of the senior AK and the envious DVD collection of the junior AK, and the gritty reality of the lesser privileged areas of the city.

It is a brave attempt by Motwani who has always had the courage to break out of fixed formulae. Here he makes a delightful attempt, thus giving us a whole new experience. Kudos to the lead actors of the film, the AKs for being part of a film which makes no attempt at glossing over their shortcomings or the not so pretty side of their personalities. It takes a lot of confidence to agree to be part of an experiment like this.

Anil Kapoor, who anyway deserves a lot of admiration for his body of work and his self discipline, is excellent. Kashyap as the dark ‘villain’ is superb, too. Part of Kapoor’s family, son Harshvardhan, daughter Sonam and brother Boney, make guest appearances in the film adding to the fun.

The film is a fun experience for most parts, except that figuring out the kidnappers’ hideout is not really as thrilling as it is intended to be, and the film gets a bit too indulgent at points. Don’t miss this as this film will take you on a totally unexpected ride.

Title: AK vs AK

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap, Sonam Kapoor

Director: Vikramaditya Motwane

Platform: Netflix

Stars: 3.5